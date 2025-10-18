Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Mud Maidens Enduro grows into sell-out Rotorua women’s mountain biking showcase

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read

Overall six stage winners, Milla Phipps, centre, Keira Burborough-Murphy, left, and Ellora Sidwell. Photo / Sarah Lord

Overall six stage winners, Milla Phipps, centre, Keira Burborough-Murphy, left, and Ellora Sidwell. Photo / Sarah Lord

What started as a way to find mates to ride with has become a hotly contested sell-out women’s mountain biking event in Rotorua.

The 7th annual Mud Maidens Enduro was held in Whakarewarewa Forest last Sunday with 140 women from all over the North Island exploring the forest and finding

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save