The man was climbing with a group when the accident happened. Photo / File

The man was climbing with a group when the accident happened. Photo / File

Wayne Pooley was the man who died while climbing Mt Ngāuruhoe last Friday, police have confirmed.

The 51-year-old was from Auckland and his death has been referred to the Coroner.

A rāhui was put in place on Saturday following the recovery of the Pooley's body.

On Saturday, police said in a statement a group had been mountain-climbing on Mt Ngāuruhoe when one of them fell into a gully.

Police were notified shortly after 5pm on Friday by the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand after a Personal Locator Beacon activation was received.

Although quickly located by the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, Pooley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Pooley's body was recovered from the mountain by helicopter late Saturday morning in a coordinated effort by police and members of the Ruapehu Alpine Rescue Organisation.

Relieving response manager Acting Senior Sergeant Shane McNally thanked those involved in the recovery efforts.