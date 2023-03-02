Kogi So was awarded Mrs Universe Generosity 2022 at the international pageant in Bulgaria. Photo / Marc Driesen

Happiness, nerves and unity - these were all parts of Kogi So’s journey in Sofia, Bulgaria as she represented New Zealand at Mrs Universe 2022.

She was one of 91 delegates from different countries competing in the international pageant.

Despite a late start due to flights being cancelled from the Auckland airport flooding at the end of January, Kogi flew to Bulgaria for a jam-packed schedule of events with other delegates, tours around Sofia, visiting sponsors, rehearsals, and the finals night.

The pageant’s competitive categories included national costume, evening gown, and a presentation on domestic violence.

Kogi says it was an amazing and eye-opening experience.

“It was really fun and opened my eyes wider. Every woman has their own culture, character, personality. We all shared the happiness and nerves.”

She says she was so happy to be awarded as Mrs Universe Generosity 2022 at the pageant.

“It was such an honour and privilege to get this award because I am representing New Zealand, and New Zealand is one of the most friendly countries in the world. We are very open-minded, peaceful and genuine.”

Kogi says the pageant is a great platform to show that all cultures can unite, and to spread that message of unity.

She says one of her favourite parts was hanging out with the other delegates, such as at the dinner party they all shared the night before finals.

“Everyone was of course nervous, but at the same time we treasured that friendship and knew it was our last night altogether, so we shared the joy, sang songs and danced. It was a very happy moment.”

Kogi So represented New Zealand at Mrs Universe 2022. Photo / Kachestvo Dizain Tochnost

She said an emotional part of the event was seeing everyone’s presentations on the heavy topic of domestic violence.

During their time in Sofia, the delegates also visited Boyana Church, sponsors of the event, a shopping mall and Bulgarian restaurants.

There was a lot of preparation involved in getting ready to take to the Mrs Universe 2022 final stage.

This included Kogi preparing her video presentation on domestic violence, sorting out soundtracks and background videos, fundraising and charity work, sourcing costumes and gowns, sourcing souvenirs for all the other delegates, photo shoots, and performance and walking practices.

Throughout the preparation process, Kogi fundraised for the local Women’s Refuge through raffles and item collections.

Kogi says she will not be taking part in another pageant in the near future, with her main focus currently being her family and community.

“I really want to participate more in the community and use this platform to help spread messages of peace and love.”

She has recently been elected as a member of Multicultural Rotorua’s executive committee and hopes to travel with her family.

Kogi is also passionate about children and finding ways to share messages of kindness and inner beauty with them. “I think if we want to make the world a better place, we need to start with supporting our children, they are our future”.

She thanked Mrs Universe for creating and organising the platform, and Mrs Universe New Zealand for giving her the great opportunity and support.

“Also, for all the love and support from my family and friends around the world, the Rotorua community and sponsors. Thank you for all the wishes and warm messages.”