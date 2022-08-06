Mountain climber dies after fall on Mt Ngāuruhoe

A file image of Mt Ngauruhoe in March. Photo / Bevan Conley



A man has died after falling while mountain climbing on Mt Ngāuruhoe in the Tongariro National Park.

Police said a rāhui was now in place on the mountain following the recovery of the man's body.

Police said in a statement a group had been mountain-climbing on Mt Ngāuruhoe, when one of them fell into a gully.

Police were notified shortly after 5pm on Friday by the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand after a Personal Locator Beacon activation was received.

Although quickly located by the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man's body was recovered from the mountain by helicopter late Saturday morning in a coordinated effort by police and members of the Ruapehu Alpine Rescue Organisation.

Relieving response manager Acting Senior Sergeant Shane McNally thanked those involved in the recovery efforts last night and this morning.

"While this is a tragic outcome, we are glad we can bring his body home for his loved ones and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

The man's death has been referred to the coroner.