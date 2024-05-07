Emergency services are at the scene. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at the scene. Photo / NZME

A person with critical injuries was taken to hospital after a motorcycle crash in Rotorua.

The crash partially closed Fairy Springs Rd, near the intersection with Old Quarry Rd, and was reported about 4.10pm on Tuesday.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle went to the scene and one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital in a critical condition.

A Te Whatu Ora Lakes spokeswoman said this morning the person was in a stable condition in hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit was called to the crash and the road fully reopened around 7pm.



