Emergency services are at the scene. Photo / NZME

7 May, 2024 05:25 AM Quick Read

A motorcycle has crashed on Rotorua’s Fairy Springs Rd, police say.

The road is partially closed and diversions are in place while emergency services are at the scene, a statement said.

The crash was reported about 4.10pm.

One person has been injured and members of the Serious Crash Unit are there.

Police advised the public to avoid the area and expect delays.