One person has been injured in a motorcycle crash on Old Taupo Rd in Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the intersection of Tallyho St around 6.55am.

Ambulance was notified and no road blockages were reported, she said.

St John spokeswoman said two ambulance vehicles went to the scene just before 7am and one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition.