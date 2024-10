Emergency services were called about 4.40pm. Photo / NZME

A person has been critically injured after a crash involving a motorbike in Rotorua, police say.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Edmund Rd, near Homedale St, in Mangakakahi about 4.40pm, police said in a statement.

“One person is believed to have critical injuries.”

Motorists were urged to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.