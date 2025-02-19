“No matter how hard we set the course, we can’t really make it any harder,” Clarke said.
“It’s a testimony, I suppose, to just how high the rider skill level has now become.”
McGechan said it is a tough course. “It’s demanding and, for so many dirt bike racers, it’s virtually impossible to finish, but that’s what the No Way In Hell extreme enduro is meant to be.
“Only two out of more than 60 starters did finish that first race 15 years ago in 2010 and that’s also probably part of the reason why there was a nine-year hiatus after the 2014 running and the resurrection of the extreme event in 2024 had been so eagerly anticipated.”
Of the 160 riders who lined up to start this time around, only 59 riders made it to the finish line.
“More than 100 individuals missed the cut-off and were declared non-finishers,” he said.
Yeoman competed in the Open category, in the 300 two-stroke class.
The elite motorbike athlete came second in the competition last year and was thrilled to gain first place this year.
“I was happy with how I went. I had some tough competition but managed to ride smooth and make some good line choices and keep my body hydrated as it was very hot,” Yeoman said.
The race involved cross-country style riding for around 30km before 20km of harder terrain including more technical ups and downs and rocky creeks.