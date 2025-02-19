The 2025 national No Way in Hell motocross event in Ōpārau, near Kāwhia. Photo / Ash Sowman

According to motorsport writer Andy McGechan from BikesportNZ, the event has been held in New Zealand since 2010 and is hugely popular, bringing a diverse range of riders from around the North Island.

“This event is the country’s premier extreme enduro challenge,” McGechan recently wrote in an article on SunLive.

This year it was organised by legendary motocross athlete Sean Clarke, who created a new race format for the 2025 competition.

“No matter how hard we set the course, we can’t really make it any harder,” Clarke said.

“It’s a testimony, I suppose, to just how high the rider skill level has now become.”

Wil Yeoman is an elite motorbike athlete from Taupō who has travelled the world. Photo / Ash Sowman

McGechan said it is a tough course. “It’s demanding and, for so many dirt bike racers, it’s virtually impossible to finish, but that’s what the No Way In Hell extreme enduro is meant to be.

“Only two out of more than 60 starters did finish that first race 15 years ago in 2010 and that’s also probably part of the reason why there was a nine-year hiatus after the 2014 running and the resurrection of the extreme event in 2024 had been so eagerly anticipated.”

Of the 160 riders who lined up to start this time around, only 59 riders made it to the finish line.

“More than 100 individuals missed the cut-off and were declared non-finishers,” he said.

Wil Yeoman, 19, from Taupō, has been competing in offroad motorbike racing for most of his life. Photo / Ash Sowman

Yeoman competed in the Open category, in the 300 two-stroke class.

The elite motorbike athlete came second in the competition last year and was thrilled to gain first place this year.

“I was happy with how I went. I had some tough competition but managed to ride smooth and make some good line choices and keep my body hydrated as it was very hot,” Yeoman said.

The race involved cross-country style riding for around 30km before 20km of harder terrain including more technical ups and downs and rocky creeks.

The last 10km involved the full-on extreme terrain which is why the race got the name No Way In Hell.

Wil Yeoman leading the start of the No Way in Hell motocross race. Photo / Ash Sowman

Yeoman’s training routine consists of a large range of different types of exercise from running to swimming and going to the gym to keep his fitness level up, plus riding to practise skills.

He plans to focus more on the hard enduro scene as he plans to go to Romania and compete in the Romaniacs five-day event in July.

This will be his third time competing overseas, having also competed in France in 2022 and Scandinavia in 2023.

“Getting overseas is a great experience, there is so much to take in and you bring that knowledge home to keep improving your own riding.”

He said there is a difference in terrain and skill level overseas.

“They’re providing the best in the world, they’re next level.”