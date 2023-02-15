More Taupō roads re-open and power restored

Wairakei Drive is now open after being closed for tree removal following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

The only roads still closed in the Taupō District are State Highway 5 between Taupō and Eskdale, and a section of Karetoto Road between Huka Falls Road intersection and the intersection opposite 114 Karetoto Road.

Civil Defence Taupō is advising that power has now been restored to a number of areas or they have generators providing power.

“The areas that still have some or all properties without any power are: Tirohanga, Marotiri, Ātiamuri, South of Hatepe to north of Tongariro Bridge (excluding Motuoapa), Wairakei, Mapara Road, Acacia Heights Drive, Whakaroa Road, Palmer Mill Road, Aratiatia Road, Rapid Road.”

There will be a short power outage in Tūrangi this morning while The Lines Company restores power to critical CBD businesses like petrol stations.

“We know many trees have fallen around the district, and some of our reserves and open spaces have been in the firing line too. We ask that everybody uses their judgment and takes a good look around before using these spaces. Avoid going under or parking near trees - stay out in the open.

“Our team are working their way through checking these spaces, prioritising the most well-used reserves and those spaces where we’ve had reports of fallen trees. Any immediate safety hazards are being removed or fenced off. Please be aware we have a lot of reserves, so this could take quite a few days.”

A number of trees have fallen in Spa Park, which is temporarily closed while contractors work on making the space safe.

All going well, Spa Park will be open by noon on Thursday.

“Hipapatua (Reid’s Farm) has some areas that are currently taped off, while the camping area will be closed temporarily at some point while we remove some fallen trees.”

Stay safe out there everyone, and for more information, head to the Taupō District Council’s website.