Taupō Pound's new pound keeper assistant Sophie Lawson. Photo / Supplied

Emergency kennels in Taupō are full to bursting with puppies and dogs seeking new homes, partly because people are struggling to pay their bills.

A combination of more animals and fewer potential adoptees means that dogs are waiting much longer than usual to find loving homes.

Taupō SPCA centre manager Kegan Burrell says the rising cost of living means many people are reluctant to add a furry friend to their family because of the financial commitment involved.

Some families are also realising they can no longer care for their existing pets, leading to more being surrendered into the SPCA's care.

Taupō Pound keeper Taylor Hori says they have also been very busy and September was a new record for a single month with new homes found for 27 dogs - almost a dog a day.

Another 14 dogs were adopted in the first 10 days of October and he says the need for rehoming would be reduced if people got their dogs desexed.

"Having a dog, or any pet, is a responsibility and desexing is a big part of that. Unless you're breeding dogs intentionally, getting them desexed reduces the stress on everyone and makes sure we don't have to deal with litters of unwanted puppies. It's not fair on the dogs either, to come into this world unwanted and shipped around.

"We also spend a lot of time collecting roaming dogs. Another part of that responsibility of being a dog owner is making sure it is secured."

Sophie Lawson with one of the puppies to be rehomed. Photo / Supplied

Burrell also says accidental litters from animals that have not been spayed or neutered are contributing to cramped conditions at the SPCA Centre. It is now at capacity for dogs and puppies.

Oreo and Lex seek new homes

The result is that dogs like Oreo and Lex, who would ordinarily be snapped up by new owners, are languishing in the kennels through no fault of their own.

Oreo is a little reserved at first, but soon warms to new people and shows his fun, energetic side. He's an easygoing 10-month-old dog, so it can be hard to imagine what a tough start he's had.

Oreo was found as a tiny pup under a house with his sister and brought into the shelter's care. The pair were forced into isolation after puppies in a nearby kennel tested positive for parvovirus.

His sister has been adopted but Oreo has spent nearly his entire life in the SPCA kennels.

Burrell says that it's simply a case of "too many dogs and not enough people" to adopt them.

Oreo is "one that we really would like to find a home for", he says, because of his lovely nature and adaptability. He's great with other dogs and would be happy in a home with older, calmer children.

Thirteen-month-old Lex is in a similar position. Dumped at the Taupō Pound next door with a badly broken hind leg, Lex was moved to the SPCA Centre for surgery.

He's recovered well and his physio is complete, so there is no need for special treatment or trips to the vet- just a family to love him and give him plenty of walks.

He'd make a great companion for other dogs, whether adopted alongside another dog or into a home with an existing one.

Taylor Hori says they are pleased to be able to rehome so many dogs in such a short space of time.

"Usually when we have high numbers like that, it means we've been really busy, so it can be stressful but knowing that many dogs have new homes makes it all worth it."

He says the team appreciates every whānau that adopts a dog and gives it a second chance.

"We actually adopt a lot of them outside the district, so it's the wider community as well. Anybody that does reach out to the pound is a true blessing, they're the ones saving lives."

Every dog adopted from the Taupō Pound comes with a 15 per cent discount on desexing and vaccinations at Vetora Taupō.

Check out the Taupō District Adopt a Dog page on Facebook.

It's not just adopters that the Taupō SPCA Centre is keen to hear from. They are also on the lookout for volunteers to care for animals at the shelter, as well as foster carers for dogs and cats