A kārearea chick is relocated to its new home, in a predator-proof nesting box at the base of Mt Tauhara, Taupō. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Two more kārearea chicks have been released at the base of Mt Tauhara.

The as-yet unnamed birds are brothers of Te Haukerekere (Te Hau), who was released just over two months ago at the same location.

The chicks have been hatched at the Wingspan National Bird of Prey Centre in Rotorua and are the offspring of two injured, permanent residents of the trust.

It’s a chance for even permanently disabled birds to contribute to the survival of the near-threatened species, said Wingspan director and founder Debbie Stewart.

The chicks were three weeks old when relocated last week and are afforded protection in the form of a large wooden box up a big old pine tree. They are provided with food and within a week or two the door is opened so they can start learning to fly.

Stewart said it was quite a novel method of release for a threatened species. It is a “passive” form of release insofar as the birds receive protection and help while simultaneously learning how to fly and survive in the wild.

Kārearea Te Haukerekere returns to his tree at the base of Mt Tauhara, Taupō. Photo / Tane Lawless

Stewart said only one in four kārearea make it to their first birthday in the wild, partly because of their fearless nature that evolved before they had any predators like stoats, cats and humans.

The secure box provides them with shelter and protection from the elements and pests, and was little different to what would happen in the wild, with parents bringing in food for them to eat.

The view out of the box imprints on them so it becomes home and they recognise it as home.

At the release ceremony last week Stewart said she hoped Te Hau would turn up and be a big brother to the two new chicks and give them some guidance.

Taupō’s Tane Lawless has been caring for and keeping tabs on Te Hau now that he is flying around and would be doing the same for the latest two chicks.

He said falcons were very territorial and he had even seen Te Haukerekere diving down and attack a wild cat recently.

Te Hau’s release was a little bit precarious. The idea is for the birds to make short trips to the smaller branches on the tree first and then get more adventurous.

“He went out on the patio and had a look around , he caught the wind and he actually went way down there over the gum tree and then three days later, I don’t know if it was me or not, but I called out to him and he came directly up here . I’m not too sure if it was me pushing away the magpies. He was originally chased by the magpies.”

Lawless stayed a while longer after the latest two fledglings were placed in their box and the people had left, only to see Te Hau fly back in.

“When everyone left, the older brother showed up, he chased off five magpies then came down for food and he met his little brothers.”



