The Monday Walkers head over the Kinloch Marina Bridge to begin their walk to the shelter at the top of the W2K shared track. Photo / Supplied

The Monday Walkers head over the Kinloch Marina Bridge to begin their walk to the shelter at the top of the W2K shared track. Photo / Supplied

A small, hardy, well-bundled-up group left Kinloch to walk to the shelter at the top of the W2K shared track. Blustering northerlies had showered us with golden autumn leaves on the road trip out, but the skies had more-potent forces yet to come.

Once out of the settlement the track is pumice and a steady uphill.

There was plenty of evidence of wind damage and remedial track clearing and branch trimming.

At these lower levels hebes, coprosmas, whauwhau or five fingers, and pittosporum thrive. Rangiora was also prolific.

These trees are an important species in the under and mid-storey of regenerating native bush. They are used in rongoā for poultices and recognised as symbols of health and vitality.

Known as the bushman’s friend, their large leathery leaves with their white underside can be used as paper.

As we climbed higher, yet another important pioneer species of regenerating forest, the kānuka, prevailed.

The Monday Walkers stop for a rest on a steep section of track on their walk to the shelter at the top of the W2K shared track. Photo / Supplied

On a clear day there are wonderful views across the bays below and the bush surrounding them from this track. Today they remained hidden behind curtains of grey mist and rain clouds with only an occasional, momentary peep.

Yes, it did rain, quite hard in fact, and no, we did not sing, but the native tui, korimako and riroriro did the job for us.

The riroriro are sometimes called the rainbird because of their habit of calling when rain is imminent. Unfortunately, their warning was heard a little too late. The heavens opened and we made a brief stop at the shelter before beating a hasty retreat to Kinloch.

The track had become muddy, probably due to the humus from the fallen leaves as well as the rain. We danced around large puddles that had previously just been dry ruts, skated on a few slippery corners and tried to race the river of water running down the path.

The Monday Walkers head home in the rain after cutting short their walk to the shelter at the top of the W2K shared track. Photo / Supplied

By the time we reached the bush edge and crossed into a lower reserve there were two rivulets pouring through the previously dry grass. All in a matter of a few hours.

A path-side collection of gaily decorated scarlet fly agaria provided some colour to our day as we arrived back drenched, sandwiches untouched, but happy to have been outdoors.

Next week, we are hanging up our boots for King’s Birthday. If you would like to join us the following Monday, or for further information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook at Taupo Monday Walkers.