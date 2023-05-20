Scion technician Ben Davy supervises Angus as he installs the 4D printing filament before printing his design.

A penguin-headed dip stick used to test the temperature of drinks was the brainchild of Angus Macklin, 11, who took out Scion’s Morph competition last week.

The competition followed the 4D printing workshop held by Scion at Te Aka Mauri Rotorua Library during the April school holidays.

At the workshop, the 25 tamariki who attended were encouraged to create a design in the user-friendly 3D CAD tool, Tinkercad, that was not only printable but useful when it came to Morph’s thermochromic properties.

Morph is a new flexible 4D printing filament developed at Scion which is now commercially available through New Zealand’s leading filament manufacturer, Imagin Plastics.

Its thermochromic properties gives the filament its fourth dimension, changing colour when it senses a temperature shift.

Angus’ winning design granted him access to explore Scion’s labs alongside the team behind the innovative technology.

Angus joined Scion scientist Angelique Greene and technician Ben Davy last Friday to explore Scion’s chemistry and 3D printing labs, where he got to see a large 3D printer up close and helped set up the printer that printed his dipstick design using the new filament.

He says he enjoyed seeing the variety of research at Scion, and hadn’t previously realised all the different ways they applied science. He especially liked touring the timber department with all of its machinery.

“I felt excited for the chance because I know it doesn’t come up a lot for most people.”

His mother Nicki Macklin says Angus came home so amped from the library workshop thinking about the Morph challenge and how he could make something useful.

She says they were thrilled for him to be able to have a closer look at Scion.

“It was cool for him to have the opportunity to delve a bit deeper into the science that happens there.

“I think he enjoyed meeting the scientists. They are really cool people, really friendly and cheerful.”

She says: “He is at an age and stage where sometimes he feels self-conscious about his professed ‘nerdiness’ with his peers, so the chance to come and meet the scientists behind Morph and see the lab is perfect timing to reinforce to him not to give up on doing what he loves!”

Angelique says Angus’ design was chosen as the winner because it was simple, yet clean.

“We were impressed by his presentation where he clearly labelled each component of the design, its printability, and his understanding of the brief to create a design that made use of the filament’s thermochromic properties.”

Further design entries included a chalice with bird-like claws and talons, a race car, rockets, the Auckland Sky Tower, goggles, and even a piwakawaka (fantail) doing its ... “business”. All designs were printed and delivered to the library to be collected by its owners.

Angelique says the team weren’t expecting such creative and fun designs, and it’s been interesting getting an insight into the inner minds of our young people.

“The workshop over the school holidays was about giving back to our community, and providing young people with an opportunity to interact with this new filament and meet the people working in science fields they never would have thought existed.

“Angus’ visit to Scion took this a step further by inviting someone that is clearly interested in STEM subjects and emerging them in our world.

“You never know what the catalyst will be for what a person does next. For Angus, him winning the competition and visiting our labs may just be the stepping stone he needed for what sets him off on an amazing career.”