He showed the lamp on the ground, saying the assessors had told him that was the cause of the fire.

He said he was thankful the kawakawa and kauri were still standing and there was still nearby birdlife.

He said “someone” was watching over the site last night to ensure the wind didn’t blow the flames in the direction of the bush.

“It is what it is ... That’s the way it is. Just got to get up and have another go.“

He said they were going to be busy today creating another performance area in nearby bush.

Damage after a fire at Mitai Māori Village. Photo / Annabel Reid

“We have to be nimble and move around. There are a few things we can do ... The show will go on. Just got to carry on.“

He said they moved to those premises, at the northern entrance of Rotorua, in 2000 and started “with no money”.

He said they had rebuilt before and would do it again.

“This our fifth village. A lot of work went into it.”

In a post last night, Mitai-Ngati said they were just glad no one was hurt.

“Everyone is fine, everyone is safe. We lost the performance area, but we didn’t lose the bush, and we didn’t lose anybody, so yeah, it comes down to resilience. Just got to get up and have another go.”

An eyewitness said the fire could be seen from a long way away.

Mitai-Ngati said they appreciated everyone’s messages of concern.

“Everybody is here, the whānau is here, and we are just planning what we will do with the next stage.”

Photos from the scene showed a large plume of grey smoke billowing into the sky.

The fire could be seen from a long way away, a woman said last night.

She couldn’t get closer as fire trucks were blocking off the road.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Ryan Geen said last night they received multiple calls from the public at 9.50pm about a fire at the village, at the northern entrance to Rotorua.

A crew was sent from Rotorua and found a large building, about 40m by 30m, on fire.

Geen said an area of bush near the building had also caught on fire.

Additional fire crews were called from Ngongotahā, Mamakū, Kawerau, Rotoma, Lake Ōkareka, Tauranga and Greerton.

Water tankers were also sent because fire crews were having trouble with the water supply, he said.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of the fire at 9.45pm.

“It appears to have been the ‘concert house’, and the fire subsequently spread to trees/vegetation.

“Police were requested to assist with traffic management. There were fire hoses over the road, so the road had to be closed.”

