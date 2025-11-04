Advertisement
Mitai Māori Village fire: Owner says lamp sparked blaze that gutted performance area

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read

A function room at Rotorua's Mitai Māori Village caught fire, spewing flames and smoke across the nearby area.

A lamp was the cause of a fire that destroyed a performance area at Mitai Māori Village overnight, the owner says.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the Rotorua tourist attraction just before 10pm and found a large building and nearby bush on fire.

The fire was extinguished

Save