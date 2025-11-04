A lamp was the cause of a fire that destroyed a performance area at Mitai Māori Village overnight, the owner says.
Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the Rotorua tourist attraction just before 10pm and found a large building and nearby bush on fire.
The fire was extinguishedand crews left around 2.30am.
In a social media video post this morning, village owner Wetini Mitai-Ngati walked the viewers through the burned area showing the completely destroyed performance area, including many “beautiful” carvings.
He said they were going to be busy today creating another performance area in nearby bush.
“We have to be nimble and move around. There are a few things we can do ... The show will go on. Just got to carry on.“
He said they moved to those premises, at the northern entrance of Rotorua, in 2000 and started “with no money”.
He said they had rebuilt before and would do it again.
“This our fifth village. A lot of work went into it.”
In a post last night, Mitai-Ngati said they were just glad no one was hurt.
“Everyone is fine, everyone is safe. We lost the performance area, but we didn’t lose the bush, and we didn’t lose anybody, so yeah, it comes down to resilience. Just got to get up and have another go.”
Mitai-Ngati said they appreciated everyone’s messages of concern.
“Everybody is here, the whānau is here, and we are just planning what we will do with the next stage.”
Photos from the scene showed a large plume of grey smoke billowing into the sky.