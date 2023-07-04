Aria, also known as Angel, went missing from Warkworth on June 20. Photo / NZ Police

Aria, also known as Angel, went missing from Warkworth on June 20. Photo / NZ Police

Police are appealing for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Aria, who has been reported missing.

Aria, also known as Angel, went missing from Warkworth on June 20, Bay of Plenty police said in a statement today.

Police are continuing to conduct enquiries into her disappearance, and believe Aria may be associating with people known to her in South Auckland, the Auckland CBD or Rotorua.

Given her age and vulnerability, police have concerns for her wellbeing and ask anyone who sights her to contact them as soon as possible by calling 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on her whereabouts can contact police on 105, quoting file number 230620/2910.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.