Gregory Flavell. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing for sightings of Gregory Flavell's paddle as the search for the teenager who went missing last week continues.

Flavell, 18, went missing on the afternoon of August 10 around 2-3pm while kayaking on the lake on the eastern side of Mokoia Island.

Police, who are overseeing the search, asked in a statement this afternoon that anyone who has seen the paddle to get in touch.

The paddle is lightweight and is black double-ended with Kaituna written on it in red with white outlines.

Coastguard has been out searching the lake todayand is expected to continue tomorrow, a police statement said.

Anyone with any relevant information that may assist the police is asked to please contact 105 and quote event number P051519937.

On Sunday, Flavell's family thanked those who had looked for the teenager.

"Our whānau wish to express our huge appreciation to all the services and the many volunteers and whanau searching for him."

Flavell is Māori, about 6 foot 1 inches with shoulder-length wavy hair and has a light moustache and goatee.

When he went missing he was wearing black cargo pants, a printed black long-sleeved T-shirt with the number 53 on the sleeve, and a dark blue beanie.