Police are calling for sightings of an Australian woman last seen in the Tongariro area.

Elizabeth Wielga, 67, has been reported missing after not returning home when she was due to and her family is concerned for her welfare, a police statement said.

Wielga is believed to have checked out of accommodation in Tongariro on August 30 and was due to fly out of Auckland later that day.

“While our inquiries are in their early stages, at this point police have not been able to establish Ms Weilga’s movements after she left her accommodation.