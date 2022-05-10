Michael Yewen, who disappeared in February, pictured working on one of his paintings. His bright quirky artworks are on display at Taupō Museum from May 14. Photo / Supplied

One of Michael Yewen's dearest wishes was to have an exhibition of his art at Taupō Museum.

Now, the Taupō artist's wish has been granted, with the exhibition Sunshine From a Tube, a display of Michael's whimsical, colourful and quirky paintings showing in the museum's Niven Room from May 14.

Some of the music that Michael composed and recorded will play in the gallery alongside the exhibition.

But sadly, Michael is not here to see his dream fulfilled.

He disappeared from his Taupō home in February, and his friends hold grave fears for his wellbeing after he told one that he wanted his artworks donated to Taupō Museum.

Despite intensive efforts to find him, he has not been heard of since. Given his previous struggles with depression, his worried loved ones fear the worst.

So, this exhibition is bitter-sweet. Sweet because to see the works come to light in this beautiful room is truly Michael's dream come true. Bitter, because the man himself is not here to enjoy it. But hopeful too, because it is impossible not to look at Michael's bright, happy artworks and feel uplifted.

Michael had no formal art training but has always been an artist and musician. His upbeat artworks belie the fact that his life has not been easy and he has always struggled with depression.

In his own words: "I love painting things that are unrealistic, inspired by surrealism, but staying much closer to everyday kind of things like people and relationships to their surroundings. One of my motivating factors for pursuing a career as an artist is how much I enjoy colour and sound. I like getting 'sunshine from a tube' on a rainy day."

Michael has sold his art internationally, exhibited in numerous group exhibitions and has had his work published. But it is his love for sharing his skills and encouraging the arts within others, where his true passion lies.

"I love the joy that people get from my art. I really enjoy teaching kids how to draw cartoons from scratch. It's incredibly rewarding to see these brand-new artists off on a lifetime of cartooning."

Michael's friends and family will be holding an informal opening evening for Sunshine From a Tube at Taupō Museum at 5.30pm on Friday, May 13. To attend, RSVP to Kerence Stephen at kstephen@taupo.govt.nz.

Anyone that can help with information about Michael's disappearance is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220228/8304.

Taupō Museum is open seven days from 10am to 4.30pm and entry is free to Taupō District residents with proof of address.