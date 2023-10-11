Darcee Manuirirangi had not had a job in a decade, since she was 15, when she joined a life skills course run by a pageant foundation.

Now, the 25-year-old Rotorua dance teacher has her “dream job” running her own business, and has two other jobs lined up. All while caring for her three young children and her three younger siblings.

Manuirirangi, known by her nickname “Darcee JG”, credits the support from the Miss Rotorua Foundation Mana Wāhine life skills development programme for giving her new motivation in life.

“I teach hip-hop, am working at The Warehouse and doing an exam supervisor role at the high school,” she told the Rotorua Daily Post with pride.

She said she joined the programme as part of a quest to redefine herself after having children and overcoming other personal struggles.

“I was going through a very dark place,” she said.

She was one of 31 women recruited for the Mana Wāhine programme this year, 24 of whom have been offered employment opportunities, foundation director Kharl WiRepa said.

The Ministry of Social Development works with the foundation to recruit women seeking job support and helps them learn skills to prepare them for the workforce.

The foundation also owns the Miss Rotorua pageant, which raised $40,000 this year, some of which would help support the programme.

In August, the Rotorua Daily Post interviewed Vanessa Gordon, who had just started her first job at the age of 41 after doing the eight-week course.

Manuirirangi said she had tried “multiple times” to find a job and it was disheartening when she heard she was not the right fit.

“Don’t let it deter you. I pushed [through and] stuck true to myself with the support of the foundation.”

She said about 60 per cent of the women in the programme received job interviews and this “boosted” their confidence.

When the offer landed from The Warehouse, where she works night fill hours, she recalled telling other women in the programme, “I got a job, I got a job!”

In August, she started Rotorua Hip-Hop and Dance. Classes are held at the Miss Rotorua Foundation headquarters every Friday and Saturday.

The Mana Wāhine programme supported Darcee Manuirirangi who now works at The Warehouse and has started a hip-hop dance school. Photo / Andrew Warner

Manuirirangi said she danced growing up but family financial struggles made it difficult to attend classes.

Seeking to eliminate the barriers she faced as a child for others, her classes are a gold coin or koha donation.

Manuirirangi said her best advice for job-seekers was just, “If I didn’t believe, everyone at the foundation believed in me to make it happen.

“I’ve come to love myself, meet a whole heap of amazing people, create a sisterhood and start my dream job,” she said.

“If you are seeking employment and maybe you’re feeling a little bit discouraged because the feedback maybe you’re not a suitable person, come jump on this course … they won’t give up until you get it.”

Darcee Manuirirangi (left) and Te Aroha Hapi-Evans say the Miss Rotorua Foundation life skills programme supported them to find jobs. Photo / Andrew Warner

Another participant in the programme, Te Aroha Hapi-Evans, 29, has started work as a tour guide at Whakarewarewa Māori Arts Village as she works towards establishing a beauty business.

The 2021 Miss Te Arawa pageant winner, who has spina bifida, said the Mana Wāhine programme “opened a lot of doors” for her and taught her skills for job interviews, such as what to wear and turning up early.

She said she arrived 15 minutes early for her interview at Whakarewarewa.

When she learned she was successful, she remembers shouting, “I got the job everyone, woohoo”.

Hapi-Evans had also worked at Burger King and in a kiwifruit packhouse before Whakarewarewa.

She said the Mana Wāhine programme was supportive.

Te Aroha Hapi-Evans has started work at Whakarewarewa Māori Arts Village and is starting a business venture in the beauty industry. Photo / Andrew Warner

“Kharl [WiRepa] and his team support us in getting out there and getting jobs. Doing my business in beauty, creating a sisterhood among us and I’ve also got a job out of it,” said Hapi-Evans.

WiRepa said there was a waiting list of people who wanted to join the programme.

WiRepa said it focused on developing skills such as customer service, hospitality, ushering and “being a professional woman”. It also supported women through interviewing processes and preparing for the workforce.

He said it encouraged the women to “strive for excellence and achieving their dreams”.

Ministry of Social Development acting regional commissioner Bay of Plenty Graham Allpress said it was happy to be working with the foundation and supporting the Mana Wāhine course.

Allpress said the course covered tikanga Māori, retail and industry training, work experience and budgeting.

“Participants are supported to apply for jobs, attend interviews and transition into work,” he said.

Allpress said participants received three months of follow-up support after starting paid employment.

He said over 4000 people in the Bay of Plenty had “gone off a main benefit and into employment” since the start of 2023.

Michaela Pointon is an NZME reporter based in the Bay of Plenty and was formerly a feature writer.