Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Miss Rotorua Foundation Mana Wāhine course helps 24 women find jobs

Michaela Pointon
By
5 mins to read
Miss Rotorua Foundation life skills programme raised $40,000 to support 24 women into employment. Darcee Manuirirangi/Brinkerhoff and Te Aroha Hapi-Evans

Darcee Manuirirangi had not had a job in a decade, since she was 15, when she joined a life skills course run by a pageant foundation.

Now, the 25-year-old Rotorua dance teacher has her “dream

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post