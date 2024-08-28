Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Miss Rotorua contestant Paula Toleafoa appeals drug money laundering convictions

Rotorua Daily Post
5 mins to read
Paula Toleafoa at her sentencing in April 2022 and photographed this year by the Rotorua Daily Post in the lead-up to the Miss Rotorua pageant, which she entered as Diamond Te Kiri. Photos / Andrew Warner

Paula Toleafoa at her sentencing in April 2022 and photographed this year by the Rotorua Daily Post in the lead-up to the Miss Rotorua pageant, which she entered as Diamond Te Kiri. Photos / Andrew Warner

Paula Toleafoa has served 10 months’ home detention for laundering more than $430,000 drug money but now, nearly three years since a jury found her guilty, she’s asking the Court of Appeal to quash her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post