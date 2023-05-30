Voyager 2023 media awards

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: Lifting name suppression means victims can emerge from the shadows

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
By
5 mins to read
Sophie Brown, one of the Christchurch victims in the Mama Hooch case, successfully sought to have name suppression lifted. Photo / Jason Oxenham

OPINION

I am often asked why women and girls who have been sexually assaulted, violated and raped don’t always come forward and report the incident to the police.

Research has shown that until recently this

