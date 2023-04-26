No one expects new mayors and councillors to get it right every time, and robust debate should be encouraged, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / 123rf

Opinion

Like most businesses since Covid, local councils have been impacted significantly.

Revenue is down. Local government is getting increasingly complex in many areas, and with the associated increase in costs, councils across New Zealand are sharpening their pencils and making decisions that will not always be popular.

But speaking about local authorities generally, leadership - including people elected to civic leadership positions - has, in my books, never been about popularity.

In last year’s election, there was a whole new cohort of younger New Zealanders elected. I find that refreshing.

They bring a different and youthful perspective to the decision-making table. They know the decisions they make will impact the young families they represent, too.

As with many jobs, rarely do people start with all the required skills and knowledge right at the outset.

Every job is different, but with local government getting increasingly complex, there’s little time for newly elected mayors and councillors to ease themselves into the position.

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) regularly provides a range of training courses that councillors can elect to attend. These are specific to the roles and responsibilities of local government and focus on what councillors need to know to be effective on the job. I always found the courses worthwhile to attend.

Voters should expect their representatives to understand local government legislation. But other skill areas are just as important: fair and thoughtful decision-making, forward-thinking with a preparedness to look at innovative solutions, public engagement and understanding accountability.

Understanding the difference between governance and management is crucial, too.

A competent and experienced CEO knows their territory, and will claim it and let a mayor or councillor know when they should stick to their own lane.

I believe the relationship between a mayor and council CEO should be a high-trust one.

They work closely together and the success of each one in their job is, in my view, dependent to a large degree on them having a constructive working relationship and on the respect they each have for the other.

There has been a continuing decline in voter turnout in local elections in New Zealand for many years.

This is not something new. I know some people put this down to voters losing confidence in some elected members, particularly when there’s a fallout within a council.

I believe people want to see their council concentrating on getting the job done, using ratepayer money wisely and regularly reporting on progress.

Perhaps is it the voter who needs to take more responsibility and elect people who understand relationships.

In my book, it all comes down to relationships. How we work with people, interact with them and at least listen with a willingness to understand.

No one expects new mayors and councillors across New Zealand to get it right every time, and robust debate should be encouraged.

But rightly or wrongly, when we vote, we get the people we deserve.

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait has worked in the private, public and non-profit sectors. Today she writes, broadcasts and is a regular social issues commentator on TV. Of Te Arawa, Merepeka believes fearless advocacy for equity and equality has the potential to change lives.