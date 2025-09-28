Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Mayoral candidate Haehaetu Barrett wants to ‘reconnect’ Rotorua

Mathew Nash
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Rotorua mayoral candidate Haehaetu Barrett says she wants to help create a “thriving community” in the city. Photo / Mathew Nash

Rotorua mayoral candidate Haehaetu Barrett says she wants to help create a “thriving community” in the city. Photo / Mathew Nash

After a difficult start, Haehaetu Barrett has rejoined the Rotorua mayoral race and wants her city to reconnect and become a “thriving community” again.

Barrett has not had a straightforward campaign. After initially announcing she would not be campaigning because of ill-health, she made a U-turn less than two

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save