“My experience within the community is that we don’t have enough options around contributions to decisions.”

She said while she could not “overcommit” on what she would do with rates if elected, she believed in finding ways to keep costs down.

“We are not an isolated city with this issue, and it is not just the vulnerable struggling but the working poor as well.”

She highlighted cutting vanity projects such as statues and reducing some high-level corporate and contractor roles at the council as ways to save money.

Cutting vanity projects and high-paying contractor roles are part of Haehaetu Barrett's platform for trying to win the vote to lead Rotorua Lakes Council. Photo / Andrew Warner

Meanwhile, she said she would look into film production and “international philanthropic partnerships” as potential avenues of revenue generation for the city.

“We have a responsibility around committing to having a thriving Rotorua and we’re not seeing that,” she said.

“We must be able to demonstrate we have good partnerships in order for international exchange to start happening.”

While she understood one role of the mayor was to “navigate and influence” economic growth she said it should not come at the detriment of the overall wellness of the community.

“The mayor role is about sound leadership and having the ability to stand and represent the community that you’re serving,” she said.

Barrett said a "continuum of care" must exist with Rotorua's vulnerable. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Referring to the proposed removal of the four wellbeings – social, economic, environmental and cultural – from local government remits, Barret was apprehensive.

“If you look at that in terms of a continuum of care and you move those from a local council then what are we actually representing?” she said.

“Our whole ethos should be around those four cornerstones.”

She referred to Rotorua’s high youth suicide rates as a reason to continue with those provisions. “If that means to disrupt government around reduction and service provision then so be it,” she said.

Mayoral candidate Haehaetu Barrett is keen to revitalise Rotorua’s city centre. Photo / Andrew Warner

Barrett said she would like to revitalise Rotorua’s city centre to get it “humming” again, with plans for regular forums with inner city business owners as an immediate item.

Before her run for mayor, Barrett was the chief executive at the Lifewise Foundation. She said reducing homelessness and the issues facing the unhoused remained a passion.

“I want to come home and contribute the learnings and skills into our local environments, so everyone has an opportunity to be a part of a robust Rotorua.

“But whatever happens after October 11, I will not stop contributing where I can for our community.”

Voting remains open until October 11.

Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.