From left, David Trewavas presents a Good Sort Award to Joan McBeath, with nominee Victoria Ireland-Gray and Mary Louise Johns from Harcourts, also present. Photo / Milly Fullick

From left, David Trewavas presents a Good Sort Award to Joan McBeath, with nominee Victoria Ireland-Gray and Mary Louise Johns from Harcourts, also present. Photo / Milly Fullick

The founder of Volunteer Great Lake Taupō has been recognised as a Good Sort by Harcourts Taupō.

Joan McBeath masterminded the colourful caravan from the Taupō Council of Social Services that can be found out and about in the community, seeking volunteers to pair up with local good causes.

It occurred to Joan early in the project that to "sit in an office and wait for people to come" didn't cut it. After a few brainstorming sessions, one idea stuck out: "Why not a caravan?"

It's clear that Joan's passion for pairing would-be volunteers with an appropriate cause is a driving force behind the scheme's success.

"There's something for everyone."

Whether it's working with children, animals or plants, Joan is always on the lookout for new volunteers. Young or old, with a little or a lot of time, Volunteer Great Lake Taupō will find the perfect fit for anyone.

However, Joan is quick to share the credit for what Volunteer Great Lake Taupō has achieved.

"Behind every Good Sort that you have there's a team of really cool people, and that's what really motivates it."

To get the caravan rolling, she approached a variety of potential donors. From funding a lease on the caravan and buying a car to tow it, to supplying office equipment and a power generator, a generous team of individuals and businesses came together to make the project a reality.

The scheme has already matched more than 80 volunteers across short and long-term opportunities, but they're always keen for more.

Anyone with a big heart and some time to spare can email volunteerGLT@gmail.com for more details.