Matatā crash: Woman charged with murder after incident in car

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Flax and Matatā Rds, near Matatā, on Saturday.

A woman has been charged with murder after an incident in Matatā.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Flax and Matatā Rds about 3.50pm on Saturday after a report of two people being injured by a third person while in a vehicle.

The vehicle left the road

Save