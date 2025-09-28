Emergency services were called to the intersection of Flax and Matatā Rds, near Matatā, on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Flax and Matatā Rds, near Matatā, on Saturday.

A woman has been charged with murder after an incident in Matatā.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Flax and Matatā Rds about 3.50pm on Saturday after a report of two people being injured by a third person while in a vehicle.

The vehicle left the road and crashed, and one person died at the scene.

The second injured person was in a stable condition in hospital.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner today said a woman who had been helping police with their inquiries had now been charged.