Emergency services responded to a two-car crash near Matata. Photo / NZME

One person is understood to be seriously injured after two cars have crashed on State Highway 2 near Matatā.

One helicopter, three ambulances, one rapid response unit and three fire appliances were at the scene.

A Police spokesperson said emergency services were responding to a two-vehicle collision on SH2 West, near Matata.

“Emergency services were alerted at about 11.40am,” the spokesperson said.

“At least one person is understood to have been seriously injured.”

The spokesperson said the highway was blocked and motorists should expect delays while emergency services work at the scene.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said ambulance services were alerted at 11.42 and responded with three ambulances, one rapid response unit and one helicopter.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they received a call about a two-car motor vehicle crash at 11.41am.

As of 12.30pm the spokesperson said crews had arrived at the scene and there were no updates yet.

“There are three fire appliances in attendance,” the spokesperson said.

More to come.