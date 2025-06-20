Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Matariki in Rotorua: Whānau Day draws crowds for cultural events

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Enjoying the Whanau Day at Te Puia are (from left) Michael Kanara, Diana Green, Angela Kanara and Amber Kanara, 8. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Enjoying the Whanau Day at Te Puia are (from left) Michael Kanara, Diana Green, Angela Kanara and Amber Kanara, 8. Photo / Kelly Makiha

When you’ve spent several years as Māori living in Australia like the Kanara whānau, celebrating Matariki in a place like Rotorua is extra special.

They were among the hundreds who flowed through the gates at Te Puia today to celebrate Matariki (the Māori New Year) at the Whānau Day.

It

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post