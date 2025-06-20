There were pā activities including tītī tōrea (stick games), poi and haka lessons, live cultural performances, bouncy castle nd face painting.
Those attending were also invited to watch the local artists at work doing their weaving, wood carving and stone and bone carving.
Train rides throughout the Pōhutu Geyser were also available and the street food market was in operation, serving items such as traditional hāngi.
Michael Kanara and Diana Green, originally from Rotorua but now living in Matamata, brought their daughter, Amber, 8, to see her Rotorua nan, Angela Kanara, and go to Te Puia to immerse in the cultural activities.
In Māori history, after a formal hautapu ceremony, everyone would gather to feast, play games, plan and prep for the year ahead - which was why the Whānau Day was held immediately afterwards.
New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute Pou Tuarā Ranginui Rikirangi-Thomas said Matariki acknowledged those who had passed, allowed the opportunity to grieve and provided an opportunity to be optimistic.
“This morning is another step in the right direction regarding our obligation to the resurgence of mātauranga Māori.”
What’s on
Aronui Arts Festival Drone Shows – Thursday night’s show was cancelled due to weather but at the time of publishing, Friday night’s show was set to go ahead at the Rotorua Lakefront at 8pm.
Te Mātahi o te Tau featuring 1814 – Celebrate the Māori New Year with live music from 1814, supported by Jordyn with a Why and R67, on Saturday at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre.
Matariki Glow Show – A free, bilingual theatre performance for tamariki, on Sunday at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre.
Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.