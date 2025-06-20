Hundreds of people attend the Whānau Day at Te Puia. Photo / Kelly Makiha

There were pā activities including tītī tōrea (stick games), poi and haka lessons, live cultural performances, bouncy castle nd face painting.

Those attending were also invited to watch the local artists at work doing their weaving, wood carving and stone and bone carving.

Train rides throughout the Pōhutu Geyser were also available and the street food market was in operation, serving items such as traditional hāngi.

Michael Kanara and Diana Green, originally from Rotorua but now living in Matamata, brought their daughter, Amber, 8, to see her Rotorua nan, Angela Kanara, and go to Te Puia to immerse in the cultural activities.

Kanara said they had returned to New Zealand two years ago after living in Australia.

“It’s important to surround yourself in the culture as much as you can, especially for baby [their daughter] growing up in Australia. The culture was absent over there.”

Amber, who along with her whānau, sang Matariki songs “at the top of her lungs” in the car ride to Te Puia.

She said the highlight for her was getting a tā moko stamp on her forearm.

Maureen Charles and Rachel Everest immerse themselves in Matariki celebrations at the Whānau Day at Te Puia. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Friends Maureen Charles and Rachel Everest have both lived in Rotorua for more than 40 years and felt it was important for them to learn and embrace the significance of Matariki.

“I like how it is an all-inclusive celebration,” Everest said.

Charles said it was lovely that people could get involved in all the different activities.

“It’s really seems to be ramping up.”

The Matariki hautapu ceremony at Te Puia. Photo / Graeme Murray

Earlier in the day, Te Puia hosted a hautapu ceremony from 5am to 7am.

The ceremony honoured ancestral traditions throughout a dawn ceremony that reflected on the past, embraced the present, and looked to the future.

In Māori history, after a formal hautapu ceremony, everyone would gather to feast, play games, plan and prep for the year ahead - which was why the Whānau Day was held immediately afterwards.

New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute Pou Tuarā Ranginui Rikirangi-Thomas said Matariki acknowledged those who had passed, allowed the opportunity to grieve and provided an opportunity to be optimistic.

“This morning is another step in the right direction regarding our obligation to the resurgence of mātauranga Māori.”

What’s on

Aronui Arts Festival Drone Shows – Thursday night’s show was cancelled due to weather but at the time of publishing, Friday night’s show was set to go ahead at the Rotorua Lakefront at 8pm.

– Thursday night’s show was cancelled due to weather but at the time of publishing, Friday night’s show was set to go ahead at the Rotorua Lakefront at 8pm. Te Mātahi o te Tau featuring 1814 – Celebrate the Māori New Year with live music from 1814, supported by Jordyn with a Why and R67, on Saturday at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre.

– Celebrate the Māori New Year with live music from 1814, supported by Jordyn with a Why and R67, on Saturday at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Matariki Glow Show – A free, bilingual theatre performance for tamariki, on Sunday at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.