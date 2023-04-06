Mark calendars with range of activities in Rotorua these April school holidays

Library staff (from left) T.A Rangi, Kylie Holmes, and Hannah Swale are ready for the library's April school holidays programme. Photo / Supplied

Library staff (from left) T.A Rangi, Kylie Holmes, and Hannah Swale are ready for the library's April school holidays programme. Photo / Supplied

School is just about out for the April school holidays, but there is no need to fear about how to keep the young ones occupied, with a number of events and activities available to mark on the calendars.

A jam-packed school holiday programme of fun activities is on offer at the Rotorua Library for children to get immersed in.

Rotorua Library youth and early learning lead, Kylie Holmes, says popular activities like Lego and board games are returning.

“In the second week we are hosting a ‘Teddy’s Day Out’ where children can bring a favourite toy to a fun session of music and dancing in the library.

“We are also offering, with the Department of Conservation, the opportunity to make a tracking tunnel to investigate what pests live in their garden. Young people 9 and over can book into ‘Making Movie Magic’ and collaborate to create a short clip using stop motion animation.”

Just some of the other activities on offer include coding, making plastic egg parachutes, decorating a jar, torchlight art and paper mosaics.

Kylie says the library aims to have a broad range of activities for whānau to attend.

“These activities spark curiosity and are often the starting point for other activities during the holidays.”

The Great Te Aka Mauri Autumn Reading Challenge is on until May 7.

As you read, track your progress on the map of Lake Rotorua and cross your time off as you go - each marker equals 15 minutes of reading. Read for a minimum of six hours to receive a certificate and to go into the draw to win great prizes. All entries must be returned to Rotorua Library by 4pm on Sunday, May 7.

Kylie says every holidays more than 100 reading challenge sheets are returned to the library.

“Many young people enjoy having the time they spent reading recognised.”

For more information on the activities and the reading challenge, go to the Rotorua Library website.

Rotorua Library and Rotorua Museum are also running two events to commemorate Anzac Day. They will be held from noon to 1pm and 5.30pm to 6.30pm on Friday, March 21.

The Rotorua Friends of the Library book sale is on at Kuirau Park on Saturday, April 15, with a large selection of children’s books for sale at great prices.

The Holiday Arts Academy will be back at The Arts Village for the April school holidays.

Arts Village activities coordinator Faeryl Rotherham says an amazing arts academy is coming up with awesome tutor, Jane Rotherham, aka Fangnfinn.

The arts academy programme will include a range of fun and creative activities such as tie dye, art journalling, sketching, poi making and the return of the puppet theatre.

“Engaging in the arts is so valuable for our rangatahi,” Faeryl says.

“It encourages creativity, broadens the imagination and offers opportunities for self-expression. Getting our youth involved in arts and culture within Rotorua is so important for the development of our community and the future of the arts.”

The easiest way to book is to go to www.artsvillage.org.nz/haa and fill in an enrolment form, or head to the village at 1240 Hinemaru St.

Children had fun creating a puppet show at a Holiday Arts Academy at The Arts Village. Photo / Supplied

This Sunday there is bound to be plenty of fast feet, impressive throws and lots of action to see as the ANZ Premiership Magic vs Mystics game takes place at the Energy Events Centre at 2pm.

It will be a game to watch, with Magic beating the Mystics by one point in extra time the last time they went head-to-head. Tickets can be booked at Ticketmaster.

There will also be lots of action to watch for free at the 2023 Oceania BMX Championships. The Championships are being held at Rotorua BMX Club, Waipa State Mill Rd, on Sunday, April 16, from 10.30am to 4pm.

Let your children’s inner chef shine at the Kids Pizza Making Night at Eastwood on Longmile Rd on Tuesday, April 18. Kids can try their hand at some fun pizza-making and parents can help as sous chefs.

Two sittings are available, 5pm and 6pm, with the cost being $25 per child (3–14 years). Book at events.humanitix.com.

The Bay of Plenty Music School Concert will give families an opportunity to sit back, relax and enjoy the sounds of instruments and voices fusing together.

The concert is on Sunday, April 16 from 2pm to 3pm at Tui Ridge Park. The cost is a gold coin koha.

BOP Music School board member and Rotorua local Elizabeth Pilaar last month told the Rotorua Weekender that it was fun to see what could be put together from just one weekend of music-making.

And don’t forget to head to the Lakes Performing Arts Centre’s production of Disney’s Moana Jnr, which is on from April 18 to 23 at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre.

More than 30 young performers will take to the stage these April school holidays as they bring the popular story of bravery and selflessness to life.

Lakes Performing Arts Centre owner Natasha Benfell says this will be a fun show for the audience because it is celebrating the rich history of Oceania, and the story is based on the beliefs and cultures of the people of the Pacific Islands.

Tickets start at $15 and family passes are available. Book tickets through Ticketmaster.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air







