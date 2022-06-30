Emergency services were called to a man hanging onto a boat in the Whakatane River. Photo / NZME

One person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition after being found hanging on to a boat this morning.

Police were called just before 6.30am about a man hanging on to a boat in the Whakatāne River near Quay St.

A spokeswoman said the man appeared to be refusing to get out of the water, possibly due to being hypothermic.

Coastguard and St John were notified.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was treated and then taken in a moderate condition to Whakatāne Hospital.