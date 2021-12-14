Voyager 2021 media awards
Man critical after trapped by digger near Taupō

Firefighters were called to assist a man trapped by a digger. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Daily Post

Firefighters helped in releasing a man from being trapped by a digger near Taupō.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted to the incident at Iwitahi about 4.40pm Tuesday.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said about 6pm the crew was still on site but the man had been released.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said it had been notified of the incident and is making inquiries.

"These inquiries will determine our next steps."

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and a helicopter were sent to State Highway 5 at Iwitahi about 4.28pm.

St John treated one patient in a critical condition and they were airlifted to Waikato Hospital.