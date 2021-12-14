Man critical after trapped by digger near Taupō

Firefighters helped in releasing a man from being trapped by a digger near Taupō.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted to the incident at Iwitahi about 4.40pm Tuesday.
A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said about 6pm the crew was still on site but the man had been released.
A WorkSafe spokesperson said it had been notified of the incident and is making inquiries.
"These inquiries will determine our next steps."
A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and a helicopter were sent to State Highway 5 at Iwitahi about 4.28pm.
St John treated one patient in a critical condition and they were airlifted to Waikato Hospital.