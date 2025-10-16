Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Man charged with manslaughter over 2021 disappearance of Jason Butler

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

Jason Butler was last seen in October 2021.

Jason Butler was last seen in October 2021.

Police have today arrested and charged a man with manslaughter over the disappearance of Jason Butler four years ago.

Butler was reported missing to police on October 27, 2021 after not being seen for four days.

Police said extensive searches took place in and around the Ōmāio area, along the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save