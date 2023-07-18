The man appeared in the Rotorua courthouse. Photo / NZME

The third man charged with the murder of Claude Takao appeared in the Rotorua District Court this morning.

The man was granted interim name suppression by Judge Louis Bidois until his next appearance at the High Court at Tauranga tomorrow morning, when his co-accused will also appear.

The man is charged with murdering Takao on May 30 at Whakatāne, two counts of kidnapping Takao and another man on May 29 and the aggravated robbery of a man’s Ford Falcon on May 29 at Whakatāne.

Crown solicitor Anna Pollett appeared for the police and Andy Hill appeared for the man.

Judge Bidois declined an application by NZME to photograph the accused in court and deferred it to the High Court tomorrow when name suppression would be addressed.

Five people - four adults and a 14-year-old youth - are now facing charges in relation to the alleged kidnapping, robbery and murder of Takao, following the latest arrest.

Takao, 47, of Nukuhou in the eastern Bay of Plenty, was found dead down a bank in Whakatāne on June 1.





