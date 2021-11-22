Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Man charged with arson after Ngongotahā fire

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to a fire at an address on Te Manga Place. Photo / Supplied

A man has been arrested after a fire in Ngongotahā.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fire at a Te Manga Pl address about 4.12pm yesterday.

This morning police said a man had been arrested and charged with arson and was due to appear in the Rotorua District Court today.

Fire crews dampen down the blaze. Photo / Supplied
The fire was approximately 35m by 10m and was "well-involved" when fire crews arrived at the scene.

There were no injuries reported.

Fire crews left the scene about 6.30pm and a fire investigator and police were due to return to the address today.