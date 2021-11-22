Man charged with arson after Ngongotahā fire

A man has been arrested after a fire in Ngongotahā.
Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fire at a Te Manga Pl address about 4.12pm yesterday.
This morning police said a man had been arrested and charged with arson and was due to appear in the Rotorua District Court today.
The fire was approximately 35m by 10m and was "well-involved" when fire crews arrived at the scene.
There were no injuries reported.
Fire crews left the scene about 6.30pm and a fire investigator and police were due to return to the address today.