Blake Goodson, 13, is a member of the Fur Burgulars team who won first place with 106 possums. Photo / Supplied

There was an abundance of enthusiasm from Mamaku School pupils and their whānau as they got stuck in to an initiative all about conservation, learning and fundraising.

The school held its annual conservation event, the Mamaku Marsupial Madness Challenge, last weekend.

This event has been running over the past 15 years, seeing teams of up to six students and caregivers taking part in a three-day marsupial hunt.

The challenge began last Thursday and concluded with a prizegiving on Sunday, where Mamaku’s most successful trappers were crowned.

Principal Gary Veysi says there were 30 teams that took part this year - the most they have had for this event so far.

There was more than 100 adults and 75 children making up the teams, and 575 possums were caught.

He says the prizegiving was pretty jam-packed and had a really neat atmosphere.

“It’s that type of event that brings people together and gives community members a chance to catch up.”

Gary says, as well as being a conservation and learning opportunity for the children, the event is also a fundraiser for school projects, gaining money from the possum fur they are able to sell.

He says possums were their biggest target species in the challenge, as they are one of the biggest pests, but they also had prizes for those who caught the most wallabies and hares/rabbits.

“From learning about conservation and building birdhouses, to venturing into the forest and setting traps, this event unleashes an enthusiasm within our students that is amazing to see.

“It’s great to have had experts from Rotorua Canopy Tours in to chat with students about the importance of looking after our beautiful native forest.”

Gary thanks all the sponsors who got behind the event - “Every year we have so much donated by our community”.

This year they were able to hold an auction at the prizegiving, and from that alone raised about $4500 for the school.

Mamaku School is a regular attendee of Rotorua Canopy Tour’s conservation workshops, and general manager Paul Button visited the school last Friday.

Paul says he talked to the pupils about why different predators and pests pose a challenge to the environment.

He thinks the challenge is an incredible initiative, and that it’s really cool the children are becoming more aware of the biodiversity in their area while getting hands-on conservation experience.

“Very few Kiwis realise the fragile state our forests are in, and anything we can do to inspire kids is great.

“Conservation needs to be led by everyone, so what they are doing is awesome.”

Nirai Reuban from Kaimai Kaponga group with an educational display on insects at the prizegiving. Photo / Supplied

Upon discovery of rampant pest populations such as possums, rats and stoats in the Dansey Rd Scenic Reserve in 2012, Rotorua Canopy Tours devised a comprehensive trapping programme to protect the forest from predation and enable natural restoration.

This has seen the rebound of native bird species such as the long-tailed cuckoo, and a regenerating forest which is safely homing rare and endangered flora like the pittosporum kirkii and werewerekokako, New Zealand’s native blue mushroom.

“Conservation is an issue that requires urgent action now, but it’s really that long-term buy in from the next generation that’s needed to ensure that we’re creating positive change for the future,” Paul says.

“It’s truly encouraging seeing so many young people getting involved in our conservation work. It gives us confidence that they’ll continue our hard work for generations to come.

“School visits are an important part of ensuring the longevity of this programme and are a great way to instill a passion for conservation in the next generation.”