A car crashed into a power pole on Maraeroa Rd on Sunday, causing a power outage. Photo / Supplied
A Mamaku local says it was only a matter of time before Sunday’s Maraeroa Rd crash which wiped out a concrete pole and cut power to hundreds of locals for more than nine hours.
Locals, who did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation, spoken to by theRotorua Daily Post said the crash forced locals to go without power on a cold night, and impacted local businesses and farmers.
Police confirmed they attended a crash where a vehicle collided with a pole on Maraeroa Rd.
Hato Hone St John Ambulance were notified at 2.22pm and sent an ambulance, but no one needed treatment.
He said some of them could take their talents to proper race tracks but they needed somewhere out of the public eye to gather and practise.
Police have charged a 28-year-old man with careless driving after Sunday’s incident.
Rotorua police area prevention manager Inspector Phil Gillbanks said police were developing a good “intelligence picture” of the people they believed were involved in the anti-social driving behaviour in Mamaku.
Gillbanks said police went to State Highway 5 and Maraeroa Rd intersection about midnight on Saturday as a deterrent, and stopped an 18-year-old for speeding.
Gillbanks alleged the young man was “highly intoxicated” and was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol. His licence has been suspended.
