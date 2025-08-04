A spokesman for lines company Unison confirmed a crash caused the outage.

Power was out in varying areas at different times from 2.16pm until 11.18pm, affecting 387 customers.

The Rotorua Daily Post reported last month Mamaku locals were fed up with cars regularly doing burnouts, particularly on State Highway 5, near intersections with Maraeroa Rd and Oturoa Rd.

They said the highway was full of skid marks, burnt rubber and litter.

A local woman told the Rotorua Daily Post she saw Sunday’s crash scene on her way home. She said the pole was completely “wiped out”.

She said the actions of some drivers were making locals angry.

“It was only a matter of time before something like this happened … They are making such a mess up here.

“I have been here 30 years and I just don’t want to live here anymore. It is really dragging the place and the village down.”

Locals are annoyed at groups of motorists doing skids and burnouts on State Highway 5 near the intersections with Maraeroa Rd and Oturoa Rd. Photo / Supplied

Another resident said someone could have easily been killed on Sunday.

“What if there had been a passenger and the car struck the pole on the side instead of the back of the car. Who would they blame then?”

Maraeroa Rd resident and dairy farmer David Beuth said milking was done in the morning so that wasn’t impacted, but they needed to use a generator to stir the milk later in the day.

While the behaviour of some was not good for the community, he said it had quietened down after the Rotorua Daily Post’s coverage about a month ago.

He said some of the drivers were talented and he believed they needed somewhere to go to do their burnouts and be passionate about their cars.

“They are kids who love their vehicles. It is their thing and they enjoy doing it but there has to be somewhere they can do it.”

He said some of them could take their talents to proper race tracks but they needed somewhere out of the public eye to gather and practise.

Police have charged a 28-year-old man with careless driving after Sunday’s incident.

Rotorua police area prevention manager Inspector Phil Gillbanks said police were developing a good “intelligence picture” of the people they believed were involved in the anti-social driving behaviour in Mamaku.

Gillbanks said police went to State Highway 5 and Maraeroa Rd intersection about midnight on Saturday as a deterrent, and stopped an 18-year-old for speeding.

Gillbanks alleged the young man was “highly intoxicated” and was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol. His licence has been suspended.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.