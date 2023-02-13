Majority of Rotorua Daily Posts not delivered, retail sales still available

A majority of Rotorua Daily Post papers have not been delivered to subscribers this morning due to Cyclone Gabrielle.
All subscribers will be credited automatically.
Papers are still available at retail outlets.
NZME apologises for the disruption.
Tens of thousands of people waking to blackouts this morning.