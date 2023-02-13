Voyager 2022 media awards
Majority of Rotorua Daily Posts not delivered, retail sales still available

A majority of Rotorua Daily Post papers have not been delivered to subscribers this morning due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

All subscribers will be credited automatically.

Papers are still available at retail outlets.

NZME apologises for the disruption.

