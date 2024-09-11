The children put their new-found knowledge of asking the right questions to good use by discovering the “real story” during the mock interview.

They learned that Phatty’s stomach exploded just as she ate her 150th pie, sparking an emergency services callout as she was about to clinch the championship trophy.

Amid the laughter from the children, they were able to write an informative and interesting news article based on what they discovered from their questions.

Videographer for the day, Jane Kim, filmed journalists for the day, Essie Pharo and Louis Spinks, as they filmed Phatty on camera talking about her pie-eating win, while photographer Jackson Neal took an exciting photo of champion Phatty chowing down on a pie.

Regional content leader Jo Raphael shows Lynmore Primary School pupils how to make a front page. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Angus Turner’s article was chosen among the best and, with the help from Rotorua Daily Post regional content leader Jo Raphael, was turned into a mock front page newspaper.

The children capped off their visit by spending time with The Hits announcer Paul Hickey who talked to the children about working on the radio.

The Hits announcer Paul Hickey shows Lynmore Primary School pupils the ropes in his studio. Photo / Paul Hickey

Pupils Hugo Hill and Tara Murphy got to talk on air about their experience and introduce the music coming up on the show.

Teacher Chloe Deaker said the children were “buzzing” and now had a new-found love of writing and the role of the media.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.











