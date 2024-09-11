Writing with punch and pizazz, asking the right questions to find the real story, taking eye-catching photos, and talking confidently on the radio.
A bunch of Lynmore Primary School students have had a taste of its like working in the media after a visit to Rotorua’s NZME offices this week.
The 26 Year 3 and 4 students spent time with senior journalist Kelly Makiha learning what it takes to write a good story - and why having correct spelling, grammar and using interesting words when you’re writing stories at school were key.
Makiha tested the children’s writing skills during a mock interview, where she played the role of “Patty Phatty” a made-up contestant who had just returned from the World Pie Eating Champs in America.
The children put their new-found knowledge of asking the right questions to good use by discovering the “real story” during the mock interview.
They learned that Phatty’s stomach exploded just as she ate her 150th pie, sparking an emergency services callout as she was about to clinch the championship trophy.
Amid the laughter from the children, they were able to write an informative and interesting news article based on what they discovered from their questions.
Videographer for the day, Jane Kim, filmed journalists for the day, Essie Pharo and Louis Spinks, as they filmed Phatty on camera talking about her pie-eating win, while photographer Jackson Neal took an exciting photo of champion Phatty chowing down on a pie.