Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Luke Kirkness on vaping: Why we should follow Australia’s lead on clamping down

Luke Kirkness
By
3 mins to read
Chris Hipkins holds post-Cabinet press conference

OPINION

There are more specialist vape stores than McDonald’s outlets in New Zealand.

That might sound like a twisted version of Super Size Me but it’s no laughing matter.

Despite the fact many vapes are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post