Both divisions were struck in the Bay in last night's live draw.

Winning Lotto tickets have been sold in Rotorua and Mount Maunganui.

Six players nationwide each won $166,667 with Lotto first division in last night’s draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Manganui, BP Mairehau in Christchurch and on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, when the jackpot will be $12 million.

A winning second division ticket was also sold in Rotorua via MyLotto.

Fourteen players nationwide each won $18,211 with one striking Powerball, taking their total winnings to $35,202.

The winning second division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto - Auckland

Drop In Superette & Lotto - Auckland

West City Lotto - Auckland

MyLotto (x2) - Waikato

New World Brookfield - Tauranga

MyLotto - Rotorua

MyLotto - Hawkes Bay

MyLotto - Wellington

Relay Wellington Airport - Wellington

MyLotto (+PB) - Tasman

New World Ilam - Christchurch

Fendalton New World - Christchurch

MyLotto - Dunedin



