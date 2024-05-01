Winning Lotto tickets have been sold in Rotorua and Mount Maunganui.
Six players nationwide each won $166,667 with Lotto first division in last night’s draw.
The winning tickets were sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Manganui, BP Mairehau in Christchurch and on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin.
Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, when the jackpot will be $12 million.
A winning second division ticket was also sold in Rotorua via MyLotto.
Fourteen players nationwide each won $18,211 with one striking Powerball, taking their total winnings to $35,202.
The winning second division tickets were sold at the following stores:
MyLotto - Auckland
Drop In Superette & Lotto - Auckland
West City Lotto - Auckland
MyLotto (x2) - Waikato
New World Brookfield - Tauranga
MyLotto - Rotorua
MyLotto - Hawkes Bay
MyLotto - Wellington
Relay Wellington Airport - Wellington
MyLotto (+PB) - Tasman
New World Ilam - Christchurch
Fendalton New World - Christchurch
MyLotto - Dunedin