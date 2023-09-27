Lotto has been struck in Murupara and Tauranga.
Twenty-four players nationwide each won $10,422 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s live Lotto draw while two took out Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $18,918, Lotteries New Zealand said in a media statement.
Winning tickets were sold at Four Square Murupara and Tauranga City Lotto.
The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at New World in Balclutha and on MyLotto to a player from Clutha.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following locations:
MyLotto - Far North
MyLotto - Rodney
Dairy Flat Food Mart & Liquor - Dairy Flat
Victoria Street Lotto & Newsagency - Auckland Central
Amigo’s Dairy, Stationery & Lotto - Mt Roskill
New World Papatoetoe - Papatoetoe
Hunters Plaza Lotto - Papatoetoe
MyLotto - Manukau
The Bookshop and Lotto x2 - Huntly
Tauranga City Lotto - Tauranga
Caltex Tirau - Tīrau
Countdown Tokoroa - Tokoroa
Four Square Murupara - Murupara
MyLotto - Lower Hutt
MyLotto - Wellington
MyLotto - Carterton
Fresh Choice Tākaka - Tākaka
MyLotto - Tasman
MyLotto - Christchurch City
MyLotto (+PB) - Clutha
New World Balclutha (+PB) - Balclutha
New World Gore - Gore
MyLotto - Invercargill City
Anyone who bought a ticket from those locations can check their ticket in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.