A winning Lotto ticket has been sold in Rotorua.
Ten players will be enjoying a boost to their bank account after each winning $24,400 with Lotto Second Division in Wednesday night’s live draw.
The winning Rotorua ticket was sold at City Books & Lotto.
One player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $40,369.
The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Pak n Save Pukekohe in Auckland.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
MyLotto (x2) - Auckland
Onehunga Mall Superette - Auckland
Pak n Save Pukekohe (x2) (+PB x1) - Auckland
City Books & Lotto -Rotorua
New World New Plymouth - New Plymouth
MyLotto - Wellington
New World Lincoln - Lincoln
MyLotto - Southland
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.