A winning ticket was sold at Rotorua’s City Books & Lotto. Photo / NZME

A winning Lotto ticket has been sold in Rotorua.

Ten players will be enjoying a boost to their bank account after each winning $24,400 with Lotto Second Division in Wednesday night’s live draw.

The winning Rotorua ticket was sold at City Books & Lotto.

One player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $40,369.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Pak n Save Pukekohe in Auckland.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto (x2) - Auckland

Onehunga Mall Superette - Auckland

Pak n Save Pukekohe (x2) (+PB x1) - Auckland

City Books & Lotto -Rotorua

New World New Plymouth - New Plymouth

MyLotto - Wellington

New World Lincoln - Lincoln

MyLotto - Southland

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.