A shop in the small farming community of Reporoa has sold a winning Lotto ticket.
Thirty-two players nationwide each won $12,697 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s live draw.
One lucky player also won the Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $41,875.
A winning ticket was sold at Reporoa Foodmarket.
The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Ashburton.
The $26 million Lotto Powerball jackpot was not struck and will roll over to $30m for this Saturday’s draw.
Six players from Auckland, Hāwera, Carterton, Wellington and Picton have shared a $1m prize, each winning $166,667.
The winning tickets were sold at West Harbour Superette in Auckland, Pak’nSave Hāwera, Fresh Choice Picton, and on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Carterton and Wellington.
Strike Four also rolled over last night and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.
Wednesday’s numbers were 8, 21, 24, 12, 17, 11. The bonus was 9 and the Powerball number was 10.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Pak’nSave Kaitaia - Kaitāia
Waipapa Dairy - Waipapa
MyLotto (x2) - Whangārei
Pak’nSave Westgate - Auckland
Edmonton Stationery & Lotto - Auckland
Paper Plus Howick - Auckland
Hill Superette - Auckland
MyLotto (x3) - Auckland
MyLotto - Waikato
Reporoa Foodmarket - Reporoa
MyLotto - Hawke’s Bay
MyLotto - Manawatū
Caltex Westlow (x2) - Dannevirke
New World Carterton - Carterton
MyLotto - Nelson
MyLotto (x2) - Canterbury
MyLotto (x10 incl. PBx1) - Ashburton
MyLotto - Otago