A Tokoroa Lotto player has won $300,000 with Strike Four in last night’s draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Four Square Balmoral in Tokoroa, a Lotto New Zealand media release said.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto New Zealand’s Christmas promotion is now on. All Triple Dip tickets bought between December 10 and 7.30pm on December 30 will be in the draw to win one of three extra $1 million prizes.

“At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers that if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults,” the media release said.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100 per cent of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board, it said.



