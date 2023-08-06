Twenty-five players nationwide won Lotto Second Division on Saturday night. Photo / NZME

Two Rotorua Lotto players are enjoying a boost to their bank accounts after winning Lotto Second Division.

Twenty-five players nationwide each won $17,282 in Saturday’s live draw.

Three players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $27,507.

The two Rotorua tickets were sold via MyLotto.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Countdown Takanini in Auckland, New World Halswell in Christchurch and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto - Northland

Pak N Save Whangārei - Whangārei

Unsworth Heights Superette - Auckland

Chivalry Foodmart- Auckland

Pak n Save Glen Innes- Auckland

Wyvern Dairy -Auckland

MyLotto (x5) (+PB x1) - Auckland

Rocket Superette - Auckland

Kingston Food Centre - Auckland

Countdown Takanini (+PB) - Auckland

Davies Corner Foodmarket - Hamilton

MyLotto (x2) - Rotorua

Countdown Vogeltown - New Plymouth

Trafalgar Lotto - Whanganui

The Paper Trail - Foxton

Countdown Lower Hutt - Lower Hutt

MyLotto - Christchurch City

New World Halswell (+PB) -Christchurch

New World Bishopdale - Christchurch

New Brighton Lotto & Discounter - Christchurch



