Two Rotorua Lotto players are enjoying a boost to their bank accounts after winning Lotto Second Division.
Twenty-five players nationwide each won $17,282 in Saturday’s live draw.
Three players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $27,507.
The two Rotorua tickets were sold via MyLotto.
The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Countdown Takanini in Auckland, New World Halswell in Christchurch and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
MyLotto - Northland
Pak N Save Whangārei - Whangārei
Unsworth Heights Superette - Auckland
Chivalry Foodmart- Auckland
Pak n Save Glen Innes- Auckland
Wyvern Dairy -Auckland
MyLotto (x5) (+PB x1) - Auckland
Rocket Superette - Auckland
Kingston Food Centre - Auckland
Countdown Takanini (+PB) - Auckland
Davies Corner Foodmarket - Hamilton
MyLotto (x2) - Rotorua
Countdown Vogeltown - New Plymouth
Trafalgar Lotto - Whanganui
The Paper Trail - Foxton
Countdown Lower Hutt - Lower Hutt
MyLotto - Christchurch City
New World Halswell (+PB) -Christchurch
New World Bishopdale - Christchurch
New Brighton Lotto & Discounter - Christchurch