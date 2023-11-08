A winning second division Lotto ticket has been sold in Western Heights in Rotorua.
Ten players nationwide each won $20,102 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s live draw.
The winning Rotorua ticket was sold at Western Heights Foodmarket, while another Bay of Plenty player won via MyLotto.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Joyce Superette - Whangaparāoa
Northcross Pricecutter & Lotto - Auckland
Eastridge Lotto - Auckland
MyLotto - Auckland
MyLotto - Bay of Plenty
Western Heights Foodmarket - Rotorua
MyLotto - Hastings
MyLotto - Rangitīkei
New World Whitby - Porirua
MyLotto - Buller
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto or through the MyLotto App.