A winning second division Lotto ticket has been sold in Western Heights in Rotorua.

Ten players nationwide each won $20,102 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s live draw.

The winning Rotorua ticket was sold at Western Heights Foodmarket, while another Bay of Plenty player won via MyLotto.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Joyce Superette - Whangaparāoa

Northcross Pricecutter & Lotto - Auckland

Eastridge Lotto - Auckland

MyLotto - Auckland

MyLotto - Bay of Plenty

Western Heights Foodmarket - Rotorua

MyLotto - Hastings

MyLotto - Rangitīkei

New World Whitby - Porirua

MyLotto - Buller

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto or through the MyLotto App.