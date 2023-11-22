A Mangawhai couple is over the moon after winning $500,000 with on Lotto last month.

A winning Lotto ticket has been sold in Rotorua.

Fifteen players won $13,261 with Lotto’s Second Division in last night’s live draw.

One of the tickets was sold at New World Westend.

Two players from Auckland and Wellington each won $500,000 in First Division last night.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto (x2) - Auckland

Countdown Three Kings - Auckland

Manukau Pak‘nSave - Auckland

Schofields Stationers Paper Po - Auckland

MyLotto - Hamilton

MyLotto - Thames-Coromandel

New World Westend - Rotorua

Greenmeadows New World - Napier

Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharma - Hastings

Pak’nSave Lower Hutt - Wellington

MyLotto - Lower Hutt

MyLotto - Marlborough

MyLotto - Dunedin City

MyLotto - Invercargill City

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.



