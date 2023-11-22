A winning Lotto ticket has been sold in Rotorua.
Fifteen players won $13,261 with Lotto’s Second Division in last night’s live draw.
One of the tickets was sold at New World Westend.
Two players from Auckland and Wellington each won $500,000 in First Division last night.
The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto.
Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.
Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
MyLotto (x2) - Auckland
Countdown Three Kings - Auckland
Manukau Pak‘nSave - Auckland
Schofields Stationers Paper Po - Auckland
MyLotto - Hamilton
MyLotto - Thames-Coromandel
New World Westend - Rotorua
Greenmeadows New World - Napier
Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharma - Hastings
Pak’nSave Lower Hutt - Wellington
MyLotto - Lower Hutt
MyLotto - Marlborough
MyLotto - Dunedin City
MyLotto - Invercargill City
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.