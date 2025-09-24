Advertisement
Lotto results: Rotorua players among winners in $22,861 Second Division prizes

Rotorua Daily Post
Lotto Second Division was struck in Rotorua last night.

Two winning Lotto Second Division tickets have been sold in Rotorua.

Nine players each won $22,861 nationwide in last night’s live draw.

The winning Rotorua tickets were sold at Western Heights Foodmarket and via MyLotto.

A player from Christchurch won $1 million in Lotto First Division in

