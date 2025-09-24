Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.
Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.
Anyone who bought a ticket should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto counters across New Zealand and the MyLotto website/app will be closed from 7pm September 28 until the late afternoon of September 29 for a major technology upgrade.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Edmonton Stationery & Lotto - Auckland
Woolworths Metro - Auckland
MyLotto - Auckland
MyLotto - Hamilton
MyLotto - Rotorua
Western Heights Foodmarket - Rotorua
MyLotto - Manawatu
Four Square Raumati Beach- Paraparaumu
Woolworths Blenheim - Blenheim