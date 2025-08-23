A lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four.

Three lucky Lotto players from Kerikeri, Whakatāne and New Plymouth will be living the dream after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in Saturday night’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Woolworths Kerikeri in Kerikeri, Paper Plus Whakatāne in Whakatāne and on MyLotto to a player from New Plymouth.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

A lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.