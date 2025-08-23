Advertisement
Lotto First Division win for three, Powerball jackpot hits $10m

A lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four.

Three lucky Lotto players from Kerikeri, Whakatāne and New Plymouth will be living the dream after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in Saturday night’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Woolworths Kerikeri in Kerikeri, Paper Plus Whakatāne in Whakatāne and on MyLotto to a

