Winning Lotto tickets have been sold in the Bay of Plenty and Taupō.
The Bay of Plenty ticket was sold via MyLotto and the Taupō ticket was sold at Whitcoulls Taupō, both pulling in $21,455.
They joined 11 other players who won Lotto Second Division in last night's draw.
Anyone who bought a ticket at the following stores should check it at any Lotto NZ store that is open, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.
MyLotto - Auckland (x2)
MyLotto - Bay of Plenty
Whitcoulls Taupo - Taupō
New World Taumarunui - Taumarunui
Westown Lotto - New Plymouth
House Of Gifts & Lotto - Gisborne
MyLotto - Hawke's Bay
Feilding Video Centre - Feilding
Levin New World - Levin
Avalon Mini Mart - Lower Hutt
Fresh Choice Prebbleton -Christchurch
MyLotto - Canterbury